Charges filed against armed intruder arrested at UnitedHealthcare, first appearance is Tuesday

(KSTP) – A man arrested outside the UnitedHealthcare campus in Minnetonka on Monday will face a judge on Tuesday, as investigators say he was trying to get attention.

Tuesday’s appearance comes about four months after the company’s CEO, Brian Thompson, was gunned down in Manhattan. Barriers have been up at the campus since then, and a source told ABC 6 News affiliate KSTP that they did as they were intended.

Ian Wagner, 26, is the man his family says planned to shoot through the doors of the company. His mother, Cheryl Wagner, told KSTP her son has mental health issues, but he didn’t have a claim denied by UnitedHealthcare. However, she says he wanted to send a message to the judicial system but didn’t intend to hurt anyone.

On Tuesday, charges were filed against Wagner for Monday’s incident. He is now facing two misdemeanor charges of harassment and has a first appearance for the new case scheduled for 10 a.m.

Minnetonka police say the FBI was called in to negotiate with Wagner. While sources say a weapon was found on the front seat of his vehicle, negotiations ended peacefully.

Records show Wagner has two outstanding arrest warrants – one for violating probation following a conviction of making threats. He also has multiple restraining orders. Wagner is also expected in court at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday for a probation violation hearing.