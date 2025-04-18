Chaotic Good Brewing Co. prepares to reopen

(ABC 6 News) — Chaotic Good Brewing Company announced on Thursday it has a team preparing to resume operations in Kasson.

It comes after the brewing company closed in December, just over two years after it opened its doors in November 2022.

Chaotic Good Brewing said in order to get across the finish line and reopen its doors, it still needs 5-10 partners willing to invest.

The company did not give a timetable as to when it plans to reopen.