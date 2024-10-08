Channel One’s Empty Bowls To-Go fundraiser celebrates 20 years of supporting food security

Channel One Empty Bowls To-Go fundraiser celebrates 20 years of supporting food security

(ABC 6 News) – Channel One‘s Empty Bowls To-Go annual event raises money for households struggling with food security in the Rochester community each year.

Jessica Sund is director of development at Channel One and said the fundraiser has already raised $90,000 this year.

“That is enough to provide 225,000 meals to people in our community, so we’re so grateful. It’s really successful,” Sund said.