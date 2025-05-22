Channel One Regional Food Bank discusses funding after after cuts were made to Farm to Food Shelf program

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Earlier this year, ABC 6 News brought you into local food shelves, where federal funding cuts endangered food purchases from local farmers.

The Minnesota legislature allocated more than $2 million for local food purchases in their recent farm bill, but Channel One food shelf director Virginia Witherspoon says they’re not even close to covering the loss of that federal program.

In fact — the farm bill might have made things worse.

For ten years, Channel One received millions in “Farm to Food Shelf” funds, which let the food bank obtain surplus beef, milk, and produce from farmers to feed clients – at cost.

Channel One Regional Food Bank concerned about federal funding cuts – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

Local food purchase assistance – or LFPA money – isn’t intended to help feed people, Witherspoon said.

It’s supposed to support farmers – and if Channel One uses LFPA money to purchase local goods, they’ll be paying the farms “ten times” more for the food they receive at market price.

The farm bill also only allocated 2 million to LFPA – instead of the 4 million the state received in farm to food shelf dollars.

However there is hope – the health housing and human services budget is still under debate at the capitol.

Minnesota’s food banks hope HHHS will make room in their budget for them amid record need, snap benefit cuts, and a decrease in grocery and manufacturer donations as corporations “tighten their belts.”

“if people lose food stamps our line here is going to be so long, we don’t know what we are going to do, so we really need the state to come through for us,” Witherspoon said. “we have so much faith that in Minnesota and this wonderful ag state that the legislature is not going to let people go hungry — but we need their help.”