Channel One Regional Food Bank concerned about federal funding cuts

(ABC 6 News) — Channel One Regional Food Bank is one of many entities facing uncertainty about how the Trump administration’s recent federal funding freezes could impact their services.

“There’s about $77,000 that we had planned to spend on food that we don’t know if we’re going to receive or not,” said Virginia Witherspoon, executive director of the Rochester-based nonprofit Channel One Regional Food Bank.

Witherspoon said that about five percent of Channel One’s food or funding come directly from the federal government, mostly through USDA grants through LFPA (Local Food Purchase Assistance) or CCC (Commodity Credit Corporation).

“It may not seem like a lot, but five percent is a lot, given that our shopping visits increased almost 40% last year and almost 80% if you compare it to two years.”

Witherspoon also said that other USDA grants account for 58% of the meat they receive annually: “828,000 pounds of meat, an almost two million dollar value.”

Channel One serves people experiencing hunger in 14 counties in southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin through a network of more than 125 food shelves, pantries and programs.

Cuts to USDA programs as a part of the Trump administration’s DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) have been encouraged by the new Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, who said in a statement on Friday that “I welcome DOGE’s efforts at USDA because we know that its work makes us better, stronger, faster, and more efficient. I will expect full access and transparency to DOGE in the days and weeks to come.”