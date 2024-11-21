Change of plea expected for woman charged with straw purchasing guns used in Burnsville first responders shooting

(KSTP) — The woman charged with illegally buying guns for the man who killed three Burnsville first responders has indicated she will change her plea.

Ashley Dyrdahl, 35, is federally indicted on five charges of straw purchasing, five counts of making false statements during a gun purchase and one count of conspiracy.

She initially pleaded not guilty to buying guns for 38-year-old Shannon Gooden, who was banned from owning a weapon due to a past felony conviction.

Burnsville officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth were killed in the February standoff.

The owner of a Burnsville gun retailer confirmed to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that a gun part found at Gooden’s home was straw purchased and traced to his store.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, because Gooden couldn’t legally have guns due to his prior convictions, Dyrdahl worked with Gooden, whom she was in a relationship with, to help him get weapons.

Prosecutors say Gooden would text Dyrdahl the guns he wanted her to buy and she then placed the orders, filled out the forms and told him, “We just gotta make sure we’re smart about all this ya know?”

Among the guns she allegedly bought and gave to Gooden were three semiautomatic AR-15-style gun lower-receivers, including one with a binary trigger and a heavier load ammunition for increased damage.

A change of plea hearing is set for Dec. 18.