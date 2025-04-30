Change made to Minnesota return to office policy

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — With Minnesota workers just weeks away from returning to the office at least half of the time, a new change has been made to the policy.

Originally, workers living more than 75 miles away from their primary work location were exempt from the order, but now it is 50 miles away.

Governor Tim Walz announced the policy back in March, saying that having workers back in-person could boost parts of the cities that are struggling while adding that 60% of the workforce is already in-person.

However, workers and unions say they are concerned about a lack of office space.

The policy is set to take effect on June 1.