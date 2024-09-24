“Chalk the Block” event coming to Rochester

(ABC 6 News) — This Saturday, September 28th from 12:30-5 PM, you’re invited to see 13 different chalk murals at various locations such as parks and gathering spaces created by 14 local artists for Chalk the Block 2024.

Artists will chalk murals from 9 am to 12:30 pm with the theme “Nothing can dim the light which shines from within,” a Maya Angelou quote. An event that began in 2020, this city-wide celebration is expanding beyond a single location and bringing the joy of chalk art to neighborhoods across the city. In addition to spreading color across Rochester, this is an opportunity for local artists to showcase their talent and for the public to explore public art, city trails, businesses, and neighborhoods.

RNeighbors, the Rochester Neighborhood Resource Center, and event partners organize Chalk the Block with a purpose: to build a sense of community and engage participants and artists through the vibrancy and interaction of exploring sidewalk chalk murals.

We Bike Rochester has created a bike route that includes six mural sites. This Chalk the Block partner is also leading a group bike ride starting at 1 pm and leaving from mural site 9, Dunkin Donuts, downtown at 15 First Avenue SW. But that’s not all. There is also a 1.5-mile walking route that includes three murals. With so many options for viewing this public art event, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

A Scavenger Hunt will feature clues from each mural, giving participants an activity while exploring the murals. Copies will be available at each mural site. On Saturday, participants can bring their completed Scavenger Hunt to Old Abe’s, at 832 7th St NW, for a free donut while supplies last.