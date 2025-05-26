Cerro Gordo Public Health issues reminder on how to protect against measles

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Cerro Gordo Public Health is reminding people about the dangers of measles as the first case has been reported in Iowa.

An unvaccinated adult living in central Iowa marked the first reported case in the state since 2019.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air, leading to symptoms like fever, cough, and a rash.

Cerro Gordo Public Health says if one person has measles, up to nine out of ten people nearby will become infected if they are not protected.

Officials say the best way to prevent it is to get the measles vaccine, which they say in 97% effective if you get both doses.