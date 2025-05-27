Cerro Gordo deputy accused of punching woman in bar

(ABC 6 News) – A Cerro Gordo sheriff’s deputy faces assault charges in Hardin County, after allegedly punching a woman at a bar.

John Wallace Crom III, of Mason City, was charged May 22 with assault causing bodily injury or mental illness and disorderly conduct, according to Iowa court documents.

Crom III, an 11-year deputy with the Cerro Gordo Sheriff’s Office, was allegedly at the 503 Bar in Iowa Falls near midnight on Saturday, May 17.

According to court documents, Iowa Falls Police responded to the fight at the bar on Estes street around 11:30 p.m., where a woman with a bruised face told them Crom had struck her.

Surveillance video from the bar allegedly showed Crom grabbing the woman by the arm and punching her in the face with a closed fist.

Crom allegedly admitted to hitting the woman, but claimed it was in self-defense.

Surveillance video also allegedly showed Crom fighting outside the bar. Court documents allege that Crom had injuries consistent with being in a fight.

ABC 6 News requested Crom’s mugshot and confirmed he was the subject of a “Quilts of Valor” post a little more than one year ago.

When ABC 6 News asked for confirmation that Crom was still with the CGCSO and asked whether he had been placed on leave, Cerro Gordo Sheriff David Hepperly said the department considered it a “confidential personnel matter.”