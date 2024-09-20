Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office warns of recent increase in scams

(ABC 6 News) — The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office (CGCSO) wants the public to be aware of a recent increase in scams targeting senior citizens occurring in North Iowa and around the state.

According to a press release from CGCSO, there have been reports where seniors have been contacted by phone by a person stating a relative has been arrested and needs to be released from jail. The victims have provided cash to a person that arrives at the victim’s home acting as a courier.

Recent cases reported to law enforcement have identified a suspect as a well-dressed black male who was driving a black or dark colored four-door SUV, possibly having Minnesota license plates. Victims also reported that the male suspect may have been accompanied by an unknown female.

Citizens should be aware of these scams and never reveal personal information or agree to providing cash to any unknown person.