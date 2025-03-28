Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office warns of online harassment involving teenagers

(ABC 6 News) — On Friday, the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office reported it has been receiving reports of online harassment involving teenagers.

According to CGCSO, the reports detail a teenage victim being coerced into sending nude pictures of themselves to a suspect after they have been communicating via a social media app.

After the victim has sent the pictures, the suspect then demands the victim provide gift card information or the suspect will post the pictures on social media.

In fear of being humiliated, some victims have purchased gift cards and provided the information o the suspect. Once the suspect has the card information, the monetary amount placed on the card by the victim is immediately removed.

CGCSO is encouraging parents to be vigilant and monitor their children’s online activities and to talk with their children about online scams and predators.

If your child falls victim to this type of scam, report it to your local law enforcement.