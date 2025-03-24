Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing North Iowa teen

(ABC 6 News) – The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office received a missing person report for 17-year-old Breannah St. Germain after she was last seen Thursday, March 20 by her family in Rockwell, Iowa.

Breannah is 5 feet 9 inches, 130 pounds, and has blue eyes and black hair dyed blonde underneath. Her parents, stepmom Kayla Skiye and father Peter St. Germain, say she has had different colored hair in the past, but that is the most recent color.

Breannah also has multiple piercings on her nose and mouth, and has several distinguishable tattoos – including a cross on her left hand and a vine that wraps from her wrap around her body to her leg.

Skiye and St. Germain say she was in an unstable state of mind when she left, and anyone sees her should contact their local authorities first.

“That’s what we were told by law enforcement is if anybody sees her, let us know, that way they can handle it in the best way that they can,” said Skiye.

Breannah’s parents also said they believe she may be in Charles City, but there haven’t been any confirmed sightings at this point.

Anyone who see Breannah or otherwise has information is encouraged contact their local authorities with details on her location or appearance.