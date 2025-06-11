Cerro Gordo county cracks down on underage alcohol sales

(ABC 6 News) – The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Department of Revenue will begin conducting underage alcohol compliance checks.

It’s called the Iowa Underage Alcohol Enforcement Program, a joint effort between CGSO and the IDR’s Alcohol and Tax Compliance Division to combat underage alcohol sales. Employees and liquor-licensed establishments will be held accountable for selling alcohol to underage people.

Compliance checks not only ensure and encourage responsible alcohol sales, but also reduce the risk of underage drinking and its possible consequences, like impaired driving and accidents.

Deputies will conduct these checks by sending an underage customer into a licensed establishment to attempt to buy alcohol. Any employees who make illegal sales will be cited.

Criminal penalties for selling alcohol to someone who is underage is $645 for an employee, or $1,925 if the licensee or permittee makes the sale.

IDR also offers the Iowa Program for Alcohol Compliance Training (I-PACT). The free training for those who sell alcohol aims to increase voluntary compliance with the state’s alcohol laws through education and enforcement.