Ceremony held for Prisoners of War and Missing in Action Recognition Day

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Prisoners of War and Missing in Action riders association held a ceremony to honor and recognize the service of the U.S. troops that were taken prisoner or missing in action.

Over 81,000 U.S. troops are missing or unaccounted for all over the world.

On this POW MIA recognition day, local organizations were shedding light and honoring the men and women who never returned home after serving in a war.

They are also working to find them and bring them back, with the goal of giving their families answers and helping them start their healing process.

“Seventy years later, fifty years later, ten years later, bring them home so the family knows where they’re at. They’re not going to bed at night wondering,” Harry Kerr, Command Sergeant Major, said.

Their most recent mission is working to bring home the remains of St. Charles Native Allen Lloyd, who was killed in Laos while on a rescue mission for his fellow troops in 1971 during the Vietnam war.

“It’s to do something for somebody else, that did something greater than I could ever do,” Scott Eggert, POW MIA Riders Association president, said.

If you would like to support their mission and help bring Lloyd home, more information can be found here.