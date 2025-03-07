Century, John Marshall, and Mayo High Schools to host polar plunges

(ABC 6 News) — Century, John Marshall, and Mayo High Schools have announced they will all be hosting polar plunge events at their respective schools.

According to RPS, so far, approximately 300 students and staff have signed up, raising over $17,500 combined.

The funds will go towards supporting Unified Programming at Rochester schools as well as other Special Olympics programming in southeast Minnesota.

The polar plunge events at John Marshall and Mayo will take place on Tuesday, March 11 with students and staff beginning the plunge at 2:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Century High School’s plunge will take place on Thursday, March 13 beginning at 2:30 p.m.