Century High School placed in “hold” for 40 minutes on Wednesday

(ABC 6 News) — Century High School was placed in a “hold” for approximately 40 minutes on Wednesday afternoon.

A notice sent to parents said the hold was put into place so the Rochester Police Department could respond to a situation on school property.

According to RPD, officers were dispatched to assist the school resource officer with a disorderly student.

RPS describes a “hold” as a time when students are trained to clear the hallways and remain in their area or room while teachers close and lock their doors, account for all students, and continue teaching as usual until an “all clear” is announced.

The situation was resolved, and the school day later continued as normal.

RPS assured that all staff and students are safe.