Century High School finds new principal

(ABC 6 News) — Century High School in Rochester has found their new lead principal by hiring Patrick Breen.

The school has been in search of a new principal after former principal Monde Schwartz decided that she would not be returning this fall.

Schawrtz had been on a leave of absence since January helping care for her husband who is battling cancer.

A letter was sent to families by the Superintendent of Rochester Public Schools, Kent Pekel, on Monday. The letter read:

Dear Century Community,

I am pleased to share that Patrick Breen will serve as the next lead principal of Century High School, pending school board approval. Patrick will serve in that role on a continuing basis, and I look forward to seeing and supporting the great work that I know he will do at Century in the years to come.

Prior to joining Rochester Public Schools as assistant principal at Century High School in September of 2023, Patrick served as lead principal of Stewartville High School. Before beginning his career in administration, Patrick was a science teacher in the Willmar Minnesota school district. Patrick received his Master’s in Education from the University of Minnesota and his administrative licensure from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Patrick is a strong instructional leader who will build upon Century High School’s many strengths to equip all students with the academic knowledge, skills, and habits they need to succeed in high school, postsecondary education, a career, citizenship, and life. In addition, I am confident that Patrick will collaborate with students, staff, parents, and community members to create a positive school culture in which everyone feels they belong and can be their best selves.

We will immediately begin the search for an assistant principal to fill the position Patrick will be leaving, starting with the internal transfer process as required by the contract with the Rochester Principals Association. The new assistant principal will join assistant principals Steve Akin and Peter Dodds, both of whom I want to thank for the work they have done over the past year and for the good work that I know they will continue to do at Century.

More broadly, I want to thank every member of the Century High School community for their engagement and support as we have navigated several shifts in leadership over the past two years. I know it hasn’t been easy at times, but we have found our way to a very good place, and I am extremely optimistic about what lies ahead for your extraordinary school.