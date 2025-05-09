Celebrations Bridal and Formalwear closing in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) — Celebrations Bridal and Formalwear announced that it will be closing its doors in Rochester.

The store will be holding a sale next week as it says goodbye with off the rack wedding gowns as low as $99, all bridesmaids dresses for $30, all formal gowns as low as $99, and all accessories starting at 50% off.

No appointments are required for the sale, and there will be no holds as it is first come, first served.

The sale will be held Friday, May 16 from 12-6 p.m. and Saturday, May 17 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.