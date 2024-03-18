Celebrating 22 years of March for Meals

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Starting on Monday, March 18, notable volunteers will deliver Meals on Wheels throughout the week as part of Family Service Rochester’s 22nd annual March for Meals.

During the week, elected officials and prominent community members will deliver meals, speak out for seniors and raise awareness of food insecurity.

In Rochester, Meals on Wheels serves up to 100 meals a day and over 36,000 meals each year, helping 300 people annually.

“Raising awareness, just that we’re here. This is a volunteer delivery program, so volunteers are essential to this operation, and without the volunteers the hundreds and hundred and hundreds of volunteers that help every day, we wouldn’t be able to operate,” said Jennell Loeffler, a senior nutrition program manager with Family Service Rochester.

Each March, Meals on Wheels programs across the nation join together to ensure that our seniors are not forgotten.

“Keeps me supplied with food all the time, and they’re good meals and it’s a lot less expensive to live here and have the meals come to me,” said William Allen, who received a meal.

If you are interested in getting involved and volunteer with Family Service Rochester, CLICK HERE