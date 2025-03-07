Cedar Rapids Police Department investigating murder/suicide

(ABC 6 News) — The Cedar Rapids Police Department is investigating a murder/suicide.

At around 12:24 p.m. on Thursday, March 6, officers responded to the parking lot of 4900 Council Street NE following the report of a deceased individual at the address.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a deceased male in a temporary room. According to CRPD, it appeared the individual had self-inflicted fatal wounds.

Following investigation leads, another crime scene was found in the 4400 block of Regal Ave NE. There, officers located two adult victims in a residence.

CRPD says preliminary investigate efforts point to a double homicide and suicide connecting the two locations.

Investigators believe there is no threat to public safety related to the incident.

Identities of the deceased have not been released.