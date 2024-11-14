CDC report suggest drug overdose deaths are down

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — It is good news from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) as new numbers show drug overdose deaths have dropped this year.

Health officials reported around 97,000 overdose deaths 12-month period that ended June 30th, which is down 14% from the prior period.

Additionally, the CDC says overdose death reports are down in 45 states, including Iowa and Minnesota.

However, Alaska, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington all had higher numbers.