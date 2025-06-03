CDC issues travel warning amid ongoing measles outbreak

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The CDC is warning those traveling internationally this summer to take precautions against measles.

Just last week, 42 new cases were reported nationwide, bringing the total to over 1000 cases across 32 states.

In Colorado, officials have confirmed the state’s second outbreak of the year.

Measles is extremely contagious and can linger in the air for up to two hours.

In Minnesota, the Department of Health has reported two new confirmed cases, bringing the total to four this year, and one case has been reported in Iowa.

