CDC delays dog travel requirements after pushback from Senator Amy Klobuchar

(ABC 6 News) — The CDC is delaying new regulations for bringing dogs into the United States after they received pushback from multiple senators, including Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

The CDC was set to require travelers bringing a dog into the U.S. to provide numerous certifications for each entry, even from a rabies-free country.

With the new announcement, the CDC will allow dogs that have spent the prior six months in rabies-free or low-risk rabies countries to enter the U.S. with only minimal documentation.

This change comes after Senators Klobuchar and Susan Collins (R-ME) led a bipartisan group of 14 Senators in calling on the CDC to delay the implementation of new regulations that would create obstacles for dog owners in the U.S. and Canada who frequently travel to and from the United States with their rabies-free dogs.