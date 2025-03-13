Cause of deadly 2022 plane crash that killed two Rochester men has been revealed

(ABC 6 News) — We now have answers to questions that remained three years after a plane went down in 2022, killing both Rochester men onboard.

The NTSB has wrapped up its investigation with its final report saying pilot’s error caused the crash.

The plane went down in Bay City, Wisconsin, after taking off from the Rochester International Airport with 20-year-old RCTC student, Ethan Smith, and 28-year-old flight instructor, John Zeman.

At the time, ABC 6 News spoke with Smith’s friends who say he had been working toward his commercial pilot’s license.

While both men logged hundreds of flying hours each, together, they had only logged two hours in that specific aircraft.