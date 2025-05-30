Cattle farmer talks beef price increase and its effects

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — While we are in grilling season, the cost of a family barbecue is about to get more expensive this year.

Beef prices are continuing to rise all across the country, even hitting near record highs.

The high beef prices aren’t just hurting consumers, though. They’re also affecting cattle farmers.

Doug Ward, a cattle farmer just outside of Mabel in Fillmore County, discussed how while the trend has been hard on consumers, it actually has been a benefit to farmers.

“It’s easier to sell my seed stock now for a little bit more money than I was normally getting,” Ward said. “When I go to sell a bull to somebody, I do get a little added price increase over previous years, so it helps me in paying my bills.”

However, it is a different story for beef retailers.

The price for one pound of ground beef recently reached a record high of $5.80. The cost of sirloin steak is up to, averaging more than $12 per pound.

Experts say the high prices have a lot to do with several current market conditions.

“Interest rates are up. Some of the general inflation things are affecting our producers just as much as the normal everyday consumer, and there are less cattle out there to be fed because of that low supply,” said one representative with the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association.

Cow-calf producers are benefiting the most. These are farmers who breed the cows and raise the calves.

“His animals are worth more in the market. When he goes to sell them, they’ll bring more, and even those animals that he does call are worth more nowadays,” Ward said.

Despite prices being where they are, Ward does not think it will stop the average family from buying beef in the long run.

“They’re dealing with it. They want that nice piece of meat that they can serve to their family,” Ward said.

According to the USDA, these prices are expected to remain high throughout the rest of 2025 mainly because the cattle supply remains tight across the country.