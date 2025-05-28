Catholic Charities, City of Rochester speak on funding dilemma for Rochester’s overflow homeless shelter

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The City of Rochester and Catholic Charities have offered new information surrounding an allocated sum of $50,000 intended to help keep Rochester’s overflow homeless shelter open.

ABC 6 News first told you about the city’s overflow homeless shelter closing due to a funding issue last Friday, despite Catholic Charities claiming the shutdown was “seasonal.” Catholic Charities operates the overflow shelter out of a space rented from the Salvation Army, as well as another overnight shelter, the Community Warming Center.

The overflow shelter is set to close at the end of this week, but according to Rochester Mayor Kim Norton, the $50,000 earmarked by the city last May for the non-profit intended to turn it into a permanent shelter, at least through 2025.

Amid the looming closure came misaligning statements from Catholic Charities and Mayor Norton regarding whether that $50,000 had been spent.

While John Meyers, the executive director of Catholic Charities, claimed the $50,000 had already been spent, Mayor Norton told ABC 6 News last Friday that she had met with Meyers on May 19, and claimed at that point, the money had not been spent.

According to Meyers, since that time, Catholic Charities had reached out to both the City and Mayor Norton following ABC 6 News’ initial coverage of the story for clarity on whether these funds were still available.

However, after numerous conversations with those involved, as of Tues. May 27, Meyers claims the funding intended to pay for the overflow shelter’s rent indeed has been access and spent.

“Invoices had been submitted to the City over the course of the fall, winter, and months, and we have confirmation that those invoices were received and Catholic Charities had received reimbursement,” Meyers said.

According to Meyers, over the months that followed since the Rochester City Council approved the funding in May of 2024, Catholic Charities invoiced expenses related to the overflow shelter until the full amount was expended.

Meyers shared with ABC 6 News how funds were spent this past year since April 2024:

“We are deeply appreciative of the City’s support. However, it’s important to note that operating the overflow shelter alone costs an average of $17,000 per month—covering staffing, rent, and laundry—so while the $50,000 contribution was incredibly helpful, it was never going to be sufficient to sustain the site on its own. That’s why we launched our Share the Warmth campaign during the winter and spring. Thanks to the generosity of the community, we were able to extend operations of the overflow site far longer than initially anticipated,” Meyers said.

To donate to Catholic Charities, click here.

The City of Rochester also offered the following statement:

“The $50,000 contribution approved by City Council on May 20, 2024, to assist Catholic Charities in supporting rent and operations at the Overflow Shelter site was distributed to the County in October 2024. The funding was provided to the County in a single disbursement. Catholic Charities submitted invoices for rent and operating costs to support the Overflow Shelter from and those were paid accordingly.”

Despite the miscommunication between local leaders, the overflow shelter is still set to close on Friday.

This comes one year after Rochester implemented a “camping ban” within city limits and ABC 6 News has already seen law enforcement clearing out a group of homeless people, one week before the shelter closes.

In the month of March this year, more than 1,000 people visited the overflow shelter while nearly 1,600 guests visited the Warming Center, according to data from the city of Rochester.

During an interview last week, Mayor Norton said it is unclear if the city council will revisit the prohibition of camping in Rochester considering the change of overnight shelter in town.