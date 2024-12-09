Catherwood Home Childcare closes in Austin

(ABC 6 News) – A childcare center is Austin has closed, according to a report from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

The center, Catherwood Home Childcare Austin, already started its layoff process and closed on Dec. 6. The report states that one worker is affected by the closure.

This is a developing story. ABC 6 News is working to learn more about this closure and will update this article with the latest information as it becomes available.