Castle Con conquers Rochester

Fans of tabletop games gathered for Castle Con in Rochester.

(ABC 6 News) — Gaming gurus took center stage at the Historic Chateau Theatre as they rolled dice, solved puzzles and entered entirely new worlds through their games at Castle Con.

David Razidlo served as the event organizer and he said the convention was as a great opportunity for people who love games to come together, meet new people and play together.

“You get a chance to play with new people, new games, new people and then a lot of people will make friends and see them at the next convention so we hope that we can build a community around that,” Razidlo said.

Kevin Botts, a game developer from Elk River, Minnesota, saw the convention as a chance to showcase their new game – Scale, Rise of Dragons.

“We’ve had a lot of excitement from 6-year-olds to 94-year-olds who love our game,” Botts said. “I’ve even been blessed enough to play like world champion card players.”

The next Castle Con is scheduled for early next year and will feature an expanded space.