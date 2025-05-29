Cascade Creek to hold Summer Kickoff Concert and Car Show

(ABC 6 News) – Cascade Creek is kicking off Summer in Rochester early this year with a concert and car show on Thursday, May 29th.

The band “The Rockin’ Hep Cats” will be performing at Cascade Creek’s Summer Kickoff Concert and Car Show from 6 to 7 p.m. It’s taking place at 3530 Fairway Ridge Lane SW in Rochester.

Attendees participating in the car show are encouraged to park their classic cars around the pond starting at 5 p.m. There will also be food for purchase from Jersey Jo’s Food Truck, as well as sweet tea and lemonade.

The event is free and open to the public.