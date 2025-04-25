Caregiver support group coming to LeRoy

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – A new dementia caregiver support group is in the works at Wildwood Grove Assisted Living in LeRoy to bring a bit of respite to those working one of the hardest jobs out there.

Facility administrator, Diane Whalen, is one of the brains behind the new effort, having her own experience in the caregiving space.

Over the years, she’s had two family members, her mother and brother-in-law, struggle with dementia and pass away within the walls of Wildwood Grove.

She knows very well the toll it can take on people.

“It was heartbreaking,” Whalen said. “And it reaches a point where you don’t want them to leave but you can’t ask them to say.”

Caregivers go through some of the hardest things imaginable, and often while dealing with their own struggles.

“We do now that 53% of people caring for someone with dementia are caregivers with other chronic health conditions,” said Jenna Pogorels, associate director of community services for the Minnesota-North Dakota chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

That’s 53% of 164,000 caregivers across the state of Minnesota, according to the association’s statistics from 2024.

Almost 30% of caregivers develop depression as well, and roughly 8% are considered to be in poor physical health.

“They kind of end up getting very isolated because there’s not any support around them,” Whalen says.

That’s why opportunities to connect with others, especially in rural areas, can be so vital.

“These groups allow caregivers to get ideas in how to expand their caregiving network around their care team so that they can get a time to take a break,” says Pogorels. “Get a respite.”

Part of Whalen’s goals with the new support group is provide just that.

“We’re hoping to provide some education, some comfort,” she says. “And just I think when people know someone else is going through something, I don’t know if the expression is misery loves company, but that might make them feel a little better.”

Wildwood Grove’s first meeting is Monday, April 28 form 6:30 to 7:30 P.M., and then will meet every other Monday going forward.

The second Monday of each month will meet during the day from 10 to 11 A.M., while the fourth Monday of each month will meet in the evenings.

Whalen says they can also provide care for the caregiver’s loved ones during the meeting, as long as caregivers call ahead of time to ensure there is proper staffing present.

The Alzheimer’s Association also offers other resources, which can be found here.

They also have a 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.