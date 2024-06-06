Career Signing Day Ceremony held for high school graduates.

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – In Rochester on Wednesday, a Career Signing Day Ceremony was held for six high school graduates, all of them hired by local contractors.

The graduates will begin their carpenter apprenticeship with the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters, or NCSRCC.

This allows them to start on an earlier career path which could offer many benefits for them and their families.

Nicholas Wille, business representative of the NCSRCC, said they brought in 50 apprentices through this program. He then went on to state that “its a great program where we get to partner with schools and graduates and get them on a career path.”

Wednesday marked the fifth year of this ceremony, with apprentices showing their commitment to the field, and gaining hands-on experience and training in construction.