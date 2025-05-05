Carbon pipeline opposition meeting happening tonight in Iowa

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, several groups are trying to educate locals about the negative impacts of carbon capture pipelines.

It comes as some Iowa senators are pushing to advance a bill regarding the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline, which would run through five states including Iowa and Minnesota.

Related: Iowa senators push for vote on carbon pipeline

Impacted homeowners and other groups opposed to the proposed project will hold a meeting in Manly on Monday night beginning at 6:30 p.m.