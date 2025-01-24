Car/train collision in Hardin County leaves one dead

(ABC 6 News) — One person has died after a car/train collision in Hardin County, Iowa.

According to Iowa State Patrol, the crash occurred around 11 a.m. on Thursday on 290th St when the driver of a Toyota Prius failed to stop at the railroad crossing between E Avenue and F Avenue.

The train hit the rear passenger side of the Prius.

The driver was flown to Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines but was later pronounced dead. ISP has not released the identity of the driver. The crash remains under investigation.