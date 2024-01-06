Car strikes pedestrian in SE Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department responded to an accident on Jan. 4, at around 3:30 p.m. in which a vehicle struck a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

The incident took place at the intersection of 16 Street Southeast and 8 Avenue Southeast. The vehicle traveled westbound on 16 Street, according to RPD.

A pedestrian crossed the 16 Street crosswalk headed southbound when the first vehicle collided with the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was transported to St. Marys for care.

Rochester police did not report injuries nor issue citations.