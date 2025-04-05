Car prices enter the unknown as auto tariffs take effect

President Trump announced auto tariffs late last month that went into effect on Thursday, but what that means for people hoping to buy a car in the near future is still a mystery.

Executive Director for Rochester Motor Cars, Mike Enke, said nobody knows when or how much prices will rise on automotives, but if you’re looking to buy a car at today’s value, then it might not be a bad idea to put the pedal to the dealership.

“In all likelihood, provided tariffs continue for any length of time, prices are likely to rise, somewhat to maybe a lot, we just don’t know,” Enke said.

According to Enke, motor sales were high in March, which he attributed to people getting on top of their purchase given the uncertainty with prices going forward.

“A lot of people that were considering buying a vehicle jumped in sooner than maybe they even expected,” Enke said.

Bruce Gibson was at the Rochester Ford dealership on Thursday, one day after the tariffs took effect. He said his wife bought a car the week prior and that the timing worked out in their favor. But even with his new set of wheels, he’s still concerned.

“The tariffs are happening, not only for a full car but for parts and stuff,” Gibson said.

The White House said in addition to the vehicle tariffs, auto parts would also have a tariff that take effect May 3.

ABC 6 News reached out to Rochester Public Transit to see how the tariffs may impact public transit and it responded with the following statement:

“The City of Rochester remains committed to delivering fiscally responsible services to our community. We continuously evaluate economic factors—both local and global—that may influence our operations, including potential adjustments to services or budgets. Should any policy or procedural changes occur, we will communicate them transparently and in a timely manner. Our priority remains providing a high level of service to all who live in and visit Rochester.”

In an effort to ease some tension on consumers, the Ford company announced Thursday it would extend its employee discount to potential buyers.