Car left behind in porch hit-and-run

(ABC 6 News) – Austin police are investigating a hit-and-run on 9th Avenue SW, where an unknown person or people fled, leaving the suspect vehicle behind.

According to APD, at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, a silver Hyundai Sonata went off the roadway, hitting a home and a parked vehicle.

The car demolished a set of wooden steps/deck.

According to APD, the driver and any possible occupants fled the scene, leaving the car behind.

At about 4 a.m., APD heard from an individual claiming to own a silver Hyundai Sonata, which may have been the crashed car and had been stolen overnight.

There were no arrests, and police say identification attempts have been unsuccessful.