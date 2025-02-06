Car hits snowplow marking crash site in West Concord

(ABC 6 News) – One driver was extracted from their car and flown to St. Marys in Rochester after driving into a snowplow in West Concord.

According to West Concord fire chief Chad Finne, shortly after 7 a.m., a semi-truck failed to navigate a turn at 190th Avenue and County Highway 94.

The semi-truck went into the ditch.

A truck equipped with a snowplow parked behind the site where the semi-truck crashed as a “caution,” Finne said, to alert drivers to the semi crash.

A driver did not see the parked snowplow and drove into it, Finne said.

That driver was injured and taken to Rochester for medical treatment.

