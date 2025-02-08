Car falls into Fountain Lake

(ABC 6 News) – A car is stuck in Fountain Lake in Albert Lea after a driver on the frozen lake headed toward open water.

Emergency responders were dispatched around 3:22 p.m. on Saturday and cleared the scene around 4:47 p.m.

According to the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), an individual was driving on the frozen lake near Lakeview Blvd and Lake Shore Dr, when they decided to head toward the open water under Hatch Bridge.

Neither the driver nor the other passenger in the vehicle was injured.

FCSO says it will be a couple of hours before the car can be removed from the lake, as the tow truck needed to pull it out of the water experienced a mechanical failure and is waiting on a part for repairs. The vehicle should be removed by the end of the day.

PREVIOUS STORY:

A car fell through the ice at Fountain Lake in Albert Lea on Saturday.

Credit: Colby Cunningham

Credit: Nathan Smith

Photos shared by viewers show fire crews and Mayo Ambulance at the scene. Freeborn County dispatch confirmed law enforcement were still at the scene at 4:00 p.m.

ABC 6 News is working to gather more information from law enforcement.

This is a developing story.