Car crashes into Mankato rehabilitation center

(ABC 6 News) – A Mankato woman is suspected of driving while impaired after her car crashed into a rehabilitation center on Thursday night.

According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, first responders responded to the Hillcrest Rehabilitation Center in South Bend Township for a reported crash at 7:23 p.m.

Initial investigation found that 72-year-old Alice Lenora Laukkonen was driving north on County Road 33 when her car left the road and hit the building.

One Hillcrest resident was taken to MCHS with minor injuries. Laukkonen was also taken there for minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office says deputies detected impairment and processed Laukkonen for DWI. An investigation is ongoing and charges are pending the results of the chemical test.