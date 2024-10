(ABC 6 News) — According to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report, a Chevy Malibu carrying two children, ages 1 and 4, in Goodhue County hit a deer on Thursday morning.

The crash took place on Highway 56 near Warsaw Township, and the crash report indicates there were injuries in the crash.

At this time, MSP has not released conditions and identities of the 31-year-old female driver and the two children.