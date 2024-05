(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police responded to a crash on 2nd Street and Broadway Avenue around 5 p.m. Monday, May 20.

Aftermath of crash on 2nd Street and Broadway in Rochester, Monday, May 20, 2024 / Sydney Zatz, KAAL-TV

The crash appeared to involve a car and a motorcycle, and affected traffic for about half an hour.

ABC 6 News will update this story when more information is available.