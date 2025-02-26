Canton man sentenced for possessing firearms and transporting stolen vehicle

(ABC 6 News) — A Canton man who used a stolen motorcycle to drive from Minnesota to Iowa and broke into a Winneshiek County home to steal firearms and other items was sentenced on Monday.

Steven Michael Current, 58, received the prison term after pleading guilty on October 15, 2024, to one count of possession of firearms and one count of interstate transportation of a stolen motor vehicle.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Iowa, Current admitted that he had 15 prior felony convictions in a plea agreement, and that on September 26, 2022, he broke into a rural Winneshiek County home and stole eight firearms.

Current also admitted that he drove a stolen 2004 Harley Davidson Motorcycle from Canton, Minnesota, to the burglary scene in Iowa on September 26, 2022. This motorcycle was stolen from a home in Rochester, Minnesota, on June 9, 2022.

Current was sentenced in Cedar Rapids to 87 months in prison and was ordered to pay $500 in restitution to the original owner of the motorcycle and $6,031.31 to the insurance company that paid for the loss of the vehicle. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

Current is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.