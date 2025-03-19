Canton man faces 32 child pornography charges in third Minnesota case

(ABC 6 News) – A Canton man faces 32 charges of possession of child pornography between April 2024 and January 2025.

Ethan Charles Olson, 29, appeared in Fillmore County Court Wednesday, March 19 — years after being convicted of possession of child pornography in Olmsted County.

Olson’s previous convictions happened in 2017 and 2019. He spent several years at the MN Correctional Facility in St. Cloud, and was released on probation in February 2024.

Olson is currently held on $100,000 bail, with or without conditions.

According to court documents, in August 2024, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) got several cyber tips that allegedly pointed to Olson saving and sharing Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), or child pornography via Google, Snapchat, Dropbox, and Kik.

According to court documents, the Minnesota BCA reviewed 27 cyber tips with 382 reported files of children ages 1-12 engaging in sexual conduct, with and without adult men.

Olson faces 16 counts each of possession of child pornography–minor under 14; as well as possession of child pornography–previous conviction or adjudication.



