Candlelight vigil to honor Kingsbury, raise domestic violence awareness

(ABC 6 News) – In honor of what would have been Madeline Kingsbury’s 28th birthday, a candlelight vigil service is scheduled this Saturday to remember her life as well as bring awareness to domestic violence.

“Shine Bright for Maddi and Break the Silence on Domestic Violence” is being held by the Advocacy Center of Winona, Bluff Country Family Resources, Hope Coalition, and the Women’s Shelter along with family and friends of Kingbury to help “Break the Silence”.

The vigil is scheduled to take place in Winona at Levee Park at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, June 1. The public is welcome to attend along with anyone wanting to support this cause and honor the life of Madeline Kingsbury. The event will also feature a children’s table of activities.