Candidate selected for Rochester Fire Chief Eligibility Register

(ABC 6 News) — The City of Rochester has selected a candidate to be listed on the Fire Chief Eligibility Register recommended for approval by the Fire Civil Service Commission on October 15.

The candidate, Mason Pooler, is currently the Fire Chief of the fire department in West Allis, Wisconsin.

The current Rochester Fire Chief, Eric Kerska, notified City Administration earlier this year that he planned to retire in January 2025. As a result, the city has conducted a recruitment process to prepare for Chief Kerska’s departure.

If the FCSC votes to certify the eligibility register, City Administrator, Alison Zelms will recommend the City Council approve conditional appointment of Pooler as the next Rochester Fire Chief at the City Council meeting on October 21.

A press release from Rochester Administration offered the following biography for Pooler:

Mason Pooler has a long-standing career in the fire service. He began his career in 1998 with the Germantown, Wisconsin, Fire Department. He also served at the Merrill, Wisconsin, Fire Department before joining the West Allis, Wisconsin, Fire Department in 2002.

While at West Allis, he served on several units within the Department including the Technical Rescue Team, Inspection Bureau and Paramedic Team. He was also an equipment operator, Lieutenant and later Deputy Chief of Fire Prevention and Urban Affairs. Mason was appointed interim Fire Chief in January 2017 and was later appointed as Fire Chief in July 2017.

Chief Pooler holds a Masters Degree in Public Administration, a Bachelor’s in Fire and Emergency Response Management and two associates degrees in Paramedicine and Fire Service Technician. He holds several certifications including Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Certification through the Center for Public Safety Excellence (CPSE) and completed the National Academy: Executive Fire Officer Program in 2018.

Chief Pooler has served in leadership roles for numerous local and national organizations including the Milwaukee County Area Fire Chief’s Association, National League of Cities Public Safety Committee, and Milwaukee Area Technical College Fire Service Advisory Committee. He has a strong commitment to volunteering. Chief Pooler is a member of the West Allis Rotary Club, American Lung Association Fight for Air Climb Committee and the West Allis Firefighters Charity Committee.

Mason has been married to his wife, Dana, since 2004. They have two sons, 17-year-old, Connor, and 15-year-old Liam.

According to Chief Pooler, “Together, we have the unique opportunity to build a stronger, more resilient department. By fostering collaboration, transparency, and innovation, we can overcome any challenges ahead. I am committed to leading with integrity and ensuring our firefighters and community can trust in our vision for a safer, brighter future.