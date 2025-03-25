Candidate for Albert Lea superintendent withdraws from consideration

(ABC 6 News) — Albert Lea Area Schools confirmed to ABC 6 News that a candidate for its superintendent position has withdrawn from being considered for the position.

Beth Geise, who serves as the superintendent of Kenyon-Wanamingo School District and principal of the elementary school, has withdrawn her name from consideration.

Executive Administrative Assistant Darci Rasmussen shared the following statement with ABC 6:

“This happens occasionally during searches and does not reflect poorly upon the district or the opportunity. Candidate circumstances simply change, and we always appreciate them letting us know sooner rather than later.”

The remaining candidates for the superintendent position include the following names:

Mike Neubeck (Byron Public Schools)

Mandy Fletcher (Blue Earth Area Schools)

Dr. Steven Heil (St. James Public Schools)

Albert Lea Area Schools will begin interviewing these candidates on Wednesday.