Cancer survivors urge Iowa lawmakers to cap interest rates on medical debt

(ABC 6 News) — Cancer survivors are urging Iowa lawmakers to ease the financial burden of treatment.

The Iowa Cancer Registry reports that the state has the second-highest and fastest growing cancer rate in the country.

About 50 advocates want the state to cap interest rates on medical debt at 2%. As of now, Iowa does not have any limit.

These advocates say it would help them pay their debt.