Cancer rates remain high in Iowa

(ABC 6 News) — The number of cancer patients in Iowa is raising concern.

Under this year’s Cancer in Iowa report, the state still has the second highest rate of newly diagnosed cancers in the country. Last year, there were 21,000 new cases and more than 6000 deaths in Iowa.

There is some good news though as two out of three cancer survivors were diagnosed within the last five years, indicating that the state has better results when it comes to treatment.