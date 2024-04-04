Cancer on the rise for aging Americans

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – A new study from the American Cancer Society finds an aging world population will lead to a rise in cancer cases.

But despite the grim prediction, experts say we still control the course of change, as more than half of all cancer deaths worldwide can be prevented by making healthier lifestyle choices.

“The most impactful factor that can be changed is eliminating smoking. It’s estimated that globally if you were to eliminate smoking you might be able to prevent a fourth of all cancer deaths, or 2.6 million deaths around the world every year,” said Dr. Jade Cobern, a medical fellow with ABC News Medical Unit.

The commission also emphasizes early detection and screening is key when it comes to diagnosing and having the best cancer treatment options.